Analysts Set Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) PT at $7.00

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 420,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 313,817 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 838,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 32,455 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 919,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 57,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 29,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALL stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 199,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,079. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $128.73 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

