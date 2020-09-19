Analysts Set Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) PT at $45.33

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6,369.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 73.6% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HE stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,014. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $608.95 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.