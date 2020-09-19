Analysts Set Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Price Target at $103.50

Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KAI. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sidoti cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kadant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Kadant alerts:

In other Kadant news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $120,756.16. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $121,499.07. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,343,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 10.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 726,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,196,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,530,000 after purchasing an additional 49,939 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 8.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 504,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,245,000 after purchasing an additional 38,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KAI traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.28 and a 200 day moving average of $96.03. Kadant has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $127.16.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. Kadant had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kadant will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.