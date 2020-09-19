Analysts Set Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Target Price at $128.00

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

KRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 8,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $789,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Paul sold 292,207 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $30,243,424.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,658,268 shares of company stock worth $134,911,722 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $914,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 27,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.70. The stock had a trading volume of 529,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,098. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.12 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 92.13 and a quick ratio of 92.12. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $152.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.