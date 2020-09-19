Analysts Set Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) PT at $18.20

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMNR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

In related news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $43,627.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,084.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Limoneira by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Limoneira by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,706. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.37 million, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

