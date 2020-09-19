Analysts Set Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) Price Target at €221.54

Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €221.54 ($260.64).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €224.87 ($264.55) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of ETR:LIN traded down €1.60 ($1.88) during trading on Monday, reaching €209.00 ($245.88). 2,904,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €209.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €184.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47. Linde has a 1-year low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 1-year high of €221.70 ($260.82). The firm has a market cap of $109.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.41.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

