Analysts Set LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Price Target at $81.84

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.84.

LOGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,543,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the 2nd quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,524,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOGM stock remained flat at $$86.04 during midday trading on Monday. 428,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,128. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. LogMeIn has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 478.03, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $350.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.95 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that LogMeIn will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

