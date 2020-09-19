Analysts Set Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) PT at $28.60

Shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.40.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after buying an additional 152,443 shares during the period. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,408,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,514,000 after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 27,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 26,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.
Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.76 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 5.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.
Origin Bancorp Company Profile
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.
Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.