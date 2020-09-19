Analysts Set Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Price Target at $18.00

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

PARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PARR traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,449. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 134.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the second quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 107.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the first quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

