Analysts Set Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) PT at GBX 273

Shares of Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 273 ($3.57).

SDRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of SDRY stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 151.90 ($1.98). 2,999,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,657. Superdry has a twelve month low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 529 ($6.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 146.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.59 million and a PE ratio of -0.99.

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

