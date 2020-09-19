Analysts Set Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) PT at $4.67

Shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Timkensteel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Timkensteel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Timkensteel from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Timkensteel by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Timkensteel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Timkensteel by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Timkensteel by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 40,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Timkensteel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMST traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $172.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. Timkensteel has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.49. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Timkensteel will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

