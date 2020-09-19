Analyzing Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) and Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ)

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) and Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Casper Sleep and Natuzzi, S.p.A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casper Sleep N/A N/A N/A Natuzzi, S.p.A -10.05% -46.45% -13.44%

This table compares Casper Sleep and Natuzzi, S.p.A’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casper Sleep $439.26 million 0.73 -$93.04 million ($8.86) -0.90 Natuzzi, S.p.A $433.49 million 0.04 -$37.37 million N/A N/A

Natuzzi, S.p.A has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Casper Sleep.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.9% of Casper Sleep shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Natuzzi, S.p.A shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Natuzzi, S.p.A shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Casper Sleep and Natuzzi, S.p.A, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casper Sleep 0 3 6 0 2.67 Natuzzi, S.p.A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Casper Sleep presently has a consensus price target of $11.72, suggesting a potential upside of 46.71%. Given Casper Sleep’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Casper Sleep is more favorable than Natuzzi, S.p.A.

Summary

Casper Sleep beats Natuzzi, S.p.A on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc. provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners. The company was formerly known as Providence Mattress Company and changed its name to Casper Sleep Inc. in January 2014. Casper Sleep Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Natuzzi, S.p.A

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings. The company sells its products primarily under the Natuzzi Italia, Natuzzi Re-vive, Natuzzi Editions, and Softaly brand names. It also sells its leather-upholstered products through franchised Divani&Divani by Natuzzi, and Natuzzi Italia furniture stores. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated 205 Natuzzi Italia stores, 147 Natuzzi Editions stores, and 79 Divani&Divani by Natuzzi stores. The company was formerly known as Industrie Natuzzi S.p.A. and changed its name to Natuzzi S.p.A. in June 2002. Natuzzi S.p.A. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Santeramo in Colle, Italy.

