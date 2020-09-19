Analyzing HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) and Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) and Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get HL Acquisitions alerts:

HL Acquisitions has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credit Acceptance has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for HL Acquisitions and Credit Acceptance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HL Acquisitions 0 0 4 0 3.00 Credit Acceptance 3 4 0 0 1.57

HL Acquisitions presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.46%. Credit Acceptance has a consensus price target of $288.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.74%. Given HL Acquisitions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe HL Acquisitions is more favorable than Credit Acceptance.

Profitability

This table compares HL Acquisitions and Credit Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisitions N/A -311.73% -6.62% Credit Acceptance 21.79% 30.64% 9.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.7% of HL Acquisitions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Credit Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of HL Acquisitions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Credit Acceptance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HL Acquisitions and Credit Acceptance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisitions N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A Credit Acceptance $1.49 billion 3.79 $656.10 million $34.70 9.21

Credit Acceptance has higher revenue and earnings than HL Acquisitions.

Summary

Credit Acceptance beats HL Acquisitions on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HL Acquisitions

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans. The company also provides loan analytics, risk-based loan pricing, risk modeling, and automated decision technology for automotive lenders. Open Lending Corporation was founded in 2000 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for HL Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HL Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.