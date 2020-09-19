Analyzing Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paylocity and Intuit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity 0 6 9 0 2.60 Intuit 2 4 12 0 2.56

Paylocity presently has a consensus target price of $141.29, suggesting a potential downside of 1.78%. Intuit has a consensus target price of $360.29, suggesting a potential upside of 20.05%. Given Intuit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intuit is more favorable than Paylocity.

Profitability

This table compares Paylocity and Intuit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity 11.48% 18.18% 3.14% Intuit 23.78% 40.79% 22.22%

Risk & Volatility

Paylocity has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuit has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.0% of Paylocity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Intuit shares are held by institutional investors. 37.8% of Paylocity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Intuit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paylocity and Intuit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity $561.33 million 13.79 $64.46 million $1.24 116.00 Intuit $7.68 billion 10.23 $1.83 billion $6.56 45.75

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than Paylocity. Intuit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paylocity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intuit beats Paylocity on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. It also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. In addition, the company offers third-party administrative services for clients designed to modernize the administration of flexible spending accounts, health savings accounts, transportation management accounts, premium only plans, and health reimbursement arrangements for their employees. Further, it provides implementation and training, client, and tax and regulatory services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms. This segment also offers payment processing solutions, including credit card, debit card, electronic benefits, and gift card processing services; check verification, check guarantee, and electronic check conversion services; e-invoicing services; and Web-based transaction processing services for online merchants, as well as provides financial supplies and financing for small businesses. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax Online tax return preparation services and electronic tax filing services. The company's Strategic Partner segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax return preparation services, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online and mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

