AnarchistsPrime Price Down 79.4% Over Last 7 Days (ACP)

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. AnarchistsPrime has a market cap of $365.00 and $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AnarchistsPrime has traded down 79.4% against the dollar. One AnarchistsPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AnarchistsPrime alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 73.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Profile

AnarchistsPrime (CRYPTO:ACP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. The official website for AnarchistsPrime is www.anarchistsprime.info . AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime

Buying and Selling AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnarchistsPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnarchistsPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AnarchistsPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnarchistsPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.