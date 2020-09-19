Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Andersons by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Andersons by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANDE traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,694. Andersons has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $661.98 million, a PE ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.83. Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Andersons will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

