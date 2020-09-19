Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.