Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Antares Pharma from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of ATRS opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $475.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 62,861 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 628.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,481 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

