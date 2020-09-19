Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Antares Pharma from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.
Shares of ATRS opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $475.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 62,861 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 628.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,481 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Antares Pharma
Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.
