Apex (CPX) Market Capitalization Tops $3.43 Million

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Apex token can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Apex has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Apex has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $42,785.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00021116 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex (CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apex is apexnetwork.io

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

