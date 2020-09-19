APIX Price Reaches $0.10 (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, APIX has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. APIX has a total market cap of $11.66 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00046120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00246918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00092458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.01463146 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00218477 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000711 BTC.

About APIX

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,729,291 tokens. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

