AppCoins (APPC) Price Tops $0.0372 on Major Exchanges

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. AppCoins has a total market cap of $9.15 million and approximately $65,375.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for $0.0372 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Huobi, Binance and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00044802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00245639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00092530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.26 or 0.01466289 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00217992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000719 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,203,092 tokens. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, IDEX, BiteBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

