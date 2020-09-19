Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

APRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.67.

APRE stock opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.29 million and a PE ratio of -4.13. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $53.11.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kdev Investments Ab sold 241,703 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $8,350,838.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 52.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

