AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Short Interest Down 16.7% in August

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,900 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 513,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

ATR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATR traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.04. 537,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.41.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $699.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $4,120,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,122,259.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,025 shares of company stock worth $4,713,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,332,000 after acquiring an additional 22,365 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 39.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,873,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,511,000 after acquiring an additional 532,875 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 7.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,592,000 after acquiring an additional 121,007 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,615,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,824,000 after acquiring an additional 356,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 34.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,119,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,354,000 after acquiring an additional 285,488 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.