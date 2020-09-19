Aragon Court Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $602,305.00 (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Aragon Court token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000536 BTC on exchanges. Aragon Court has a market cap of $7.14 million and $602,305.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00046089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00246251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00092783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.01463268 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00218357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Aragon Court Token Profile

Aragon Court's total supply is 126,164,740 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,164,740 tokens. Aragon Court's official website is anj.aragon.org

Aragon Court Token Trading

Aragon Court can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon Court directly using U.S. dollars.

