ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 771,300 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 880,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 175.3 days.

Shares of ARC Resources stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $28.88. 4,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,545. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.73. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $30.08.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

