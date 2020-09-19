Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Update

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 483,900 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 439,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $3.07. 1,083,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,369. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.58. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.10). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,973.82% and a negative return on equity of 175.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

RKDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

