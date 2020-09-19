Arcblock Market Capitalization Tops $12.20 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, LBank, DragonEX and BitMart. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $12.20 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00046838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00249430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00093692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.01465137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00223696 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000713 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx, IDEX, BitMart, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Bibox, Huobi, DragonEX, LBank, DDEX, Bithumb and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

