ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) to post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. ArcelorMittal posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MT shares. Independent Research upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of MT stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,659,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.30. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $18.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 682.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 118,970 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 292,810 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after buying an additional 501,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 392,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 310,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

