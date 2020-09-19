ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) to post sales of $11.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.41 billion and the highest is $12.02 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $16.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year sales of $51.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.90 billion to $52.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $59.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.85 billion to $60.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ArcelorMittal.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.20. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:MT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.85. 12,659,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,788,074. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 399.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 44,640 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 48.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 87,760 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,083.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 22,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.