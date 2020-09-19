Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bradley Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Aegis lifted their price objective on Arcimoto from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

In other Arcimoto news, COO Terry L. Becker sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $520,000.00. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth $840,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth $1,315,000. 4.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUV stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.00. 1,610,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,682. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $220.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.74.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 840.39% and a negative return on equity of 224.42%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

