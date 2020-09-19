Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Hits $67.31 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $67.31 million and $3.42 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0674 or 0.00000608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit, Binance, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

