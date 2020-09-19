Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.10. Argo Group posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Argo Group.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.90 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARGO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

In other Argo Group news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $1,183,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,861.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Argo Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Argo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Argo Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Argo Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

ARGO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.87. The company had a trading volume of 577,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,185. Argo Group has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

