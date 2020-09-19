Arionum (ARO) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Arionum has a market capitalization of $105,944.94 and $28,576.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Arionum has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,076.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.69 or 0.03482103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.66 or 0.02118612 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00441007 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.99 or 0.00857556 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00047438 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00529965 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

