Ark Hits Market Cap of $44.40 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. Ark has a market cap of $44.40 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003235 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptomate, Upbit, Bit-Z and LiteBit.eu. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00024586 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000481 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 152,153,566 coins and its circulating supply is 123,782,669 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Upbit, OKEx, Livecoin, Binance, LiteBit.eu and Cryptomate. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

