Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Down 12.5% in August

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 435,400 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 497,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AHH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of AHH stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,875. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. The stock has a market cap of $764.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

In related news, insider Michael P. O’hara acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,865.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,445,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,137,000 after acquiring an additional 28,010 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,707,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 191,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 392,332 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,159,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 349,846 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,045,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

