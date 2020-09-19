Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.64 Billion

Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will post sales of $6.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.68 billion and the lowest is $6.60 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $7.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $26.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.70 billion to $26.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.43 billion to $27.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,174. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.02. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,287.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,067,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $159,620.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,230 shares of company stock valued at $6,035,273. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 651,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,768,000 after acquiring an additional 99,790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,597 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

