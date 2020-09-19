Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Short Interest Down 18.6% in August

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 571,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.85. 1,181,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,174. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $85.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

ARW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

In related news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $467,365.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $5,408,287.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,410 shares in the company, valued at $20,067,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,230 shares of company stock worth $6,035,273. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 763.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 51.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 203.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

