Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ AROW opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $424.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.95.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $82,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 194,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,843.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Financial during the second quarter worth about $938,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 55.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Financial during the first quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

