ArtByte (ABY) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the dollar. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ArtByte alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00440129 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011008 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000521 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000404 BTC.

About ArtByte

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArtByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArtByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.