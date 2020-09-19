Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APAM. Goldman Sachs Group raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $1,433,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 336,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 340.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 67,209 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 297.9% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 211,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 158,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $417,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APAM traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.26. 834,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,920. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 177.54% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.37%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

