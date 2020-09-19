Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ARVN. ValuEngine raised shares of Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Arvinas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 182.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arvinas will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $34,489.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,114.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 49.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 14.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 31,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

