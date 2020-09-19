Aryacoin Market Cap Hits $2.11 Million (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Aryacoin has traded up 36% against the dollar. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CoinExchange. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $59,423.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000923 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Aryacoin

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aryacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aryacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.