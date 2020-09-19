Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PUMP has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $5.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

Shares of Asante Solutions stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. Asante Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $12.11.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $106.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

In other news, Director Mark Stephen Berg acquired 12,274 shares of Asante Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $74,994.14. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,994.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Asante Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Asante Solutions by 1,076.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Asante Solutions by 101.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 29,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Asante Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.