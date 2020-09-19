At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Short Interest Down 11.3% in August

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 7,430,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Get At Home Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HOME traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.86. 2,005,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $23.92.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.00 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that At Home Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $785,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 192,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $4,233,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,136,912. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 60.1% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 6,277,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,729 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,433,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,415 shares during the period. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the second quarter worth approximately $9,530,000. Finally, No Street GP LP acquired a new position in At Home Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,490,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.