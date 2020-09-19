Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATTO. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Atento from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atento from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th.

ATTO stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Atento has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $147.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.56. Atento had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $314.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atento will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Atento by 40.1% in the second quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 332,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Atento in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Atento by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 42,449 shares during the last quarter.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

