Atheios Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, Atheios has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $7,286.50 and approximately $2.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 35,535,937 coins and its circulating supply is 33,211,752 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

