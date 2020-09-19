ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on ATASY. ValuEngine raised shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATASY traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 11,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62 and a beta of 1.11. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86.

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

