Atlas Protocol (ATP) Hits Market Cap of $3.95 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $3.95 million and $172,046.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00047629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00249947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00092011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.20 or 0.01477772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000265 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00227640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000715 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol launched on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

