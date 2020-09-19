Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Atossa Genetics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ ATOS traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. 395,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,804. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53. Atossa Genetics has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.28.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.15).

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

