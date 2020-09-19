Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 227.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Atossa Genetics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. 395,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.28. Atossa Genetics has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.15).

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

